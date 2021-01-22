Next week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors, authors, and musical guests who will discuss current projects, recent publications, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy guest appearances by actors and authors along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm EST on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 25-29:
- Monday, January 25
- Dax Shepard (Top Gear)
- John Wilson (How To with John Wilson)
- Musical Guest I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
- Tuesday, January 26
- Anthony Anderson (To Tell the Truth, black-ish)
- Sal Iacono (You Can’t Lose Them All: Tales of a Degenerate Gambler and His Ridiculous Friends)
- Musical Guest Death Cab for Cutie
- Wednesday, January 27
- Naomi Watts (Penguin Bloom)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Musical Guest Leslie Odom Jr.
- Thursday, January 28
- Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
- George Lopez (No Man’s Land)
- Musical Guest Arlo Parks
- Friday, January 29
- (TBD)
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcast from Kimmel’s home due to stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles.