“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Naomi Watts, Leslie Odom Jr. and More to Appear Week of January 25th

Next week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors, authors, and musical guests who will discuss current projects, recent publications, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm EST on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 25-29:

Monday, January 25 Dax Shepard ( Top Gear ) John Wilson ( How To with John Wilson ) Musical Guest I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Tuesday, January 26 Anthony Anderson ( To Tell the Truth , black-ish ) Sal Iacono ( You Can’t Lose Them All: Tales of a Degenerate Gambler and His Ridiculous Friends ) Musical Guest Death Cab for Cutie

Wednesday, January 27 Naomi Watts ( Penguin Bloom ) Leslie Odom Jr. ( One Night in Miami ) Musical Guest Leslie Odom Jr.

Thursday, January 28 Michelle Pfeiffer ( French Exit ) George Lopez ( No Man’s Land ) Musical Guest Arlo Parks

Friday, January 29 (TBD)



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcast from Kimmel’s home due to stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles.