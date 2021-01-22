“Live With Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Actors and Financial Experts And More To Appear Week of January 25th

Next week, Live with Kelly and Ryan will welcome a number of celebrity guests including actors, authors, and finance experts who will help celebrate “JanuREADY Ready to Save” Week. What’s Happening: Every day millions of Americans tune in to the nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings or here Live with Kelly and Ryan guests for the Week of January 25-29: Monday, January 25th Nathan Fillion ( The Rookie)

Bola Sokunbi (Founder, Clever Girl Finance) Tuesday, January 26th Tika Sumpter ( mixed-ish)

Jean Chatzky (Founder, HerMoney) Wednesday, January 27th Rosario Dawson ( Go Big Show )

) Farnoosh Torabi (Personal Finance Expert) Thursday, January 28th Jared Leto ( The Little Things)

Rebecca Jarvis (ABC News Chief Business, Economics and Technology Correspondent) Friday, January 29th Naomi Watts ( Penguin Bloom)

Cicely Tyson ( Just As I Am)

