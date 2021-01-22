New “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” Funko Pop! Figures Available Now

Now that Marvel fans have had a chance to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, they can bring their hero home in the form of a wide array of brand new Funko Pop! Figures.
- Players can customize their game with a wide variety of different suits and looks for Miles, so Funko has created a slew of new Pop! Figures based on some of the most popular looks and Marvel shared a look at these new figures.
- You can order all of these new figures now.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales Classic suit
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales S.T.R.I.K.E. suit
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales Bodega Cat suit
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales Tracksuit
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales 2020 suit
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales Crimson Cowl suit
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales Programmable Matter suit
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales Winter suit
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales Purple Reign suit
More on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales:
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is developed by Insomniac Games and launched for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 systems back in November.