“Tamron Hall” Guest List: “Grown-ish” Stars and More to Appear Week of January 25th

Next week Tamron Hall will welcome a number of special guests including actors, athletes and social media stars who will discuss current projects, recent publications, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

ABC

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 25-29:

Monday, January 25 Yara Shahidi ( grown-ish Trevor Jackson ( grown-ish ) Author Julia Quinn ( Bridgerton ) Musicians Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Special performance by Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Babyface

Tuesday, January 26 John Ramsey ( JonBenét Ramsey: What Really Happened? ) John Andrew Ramsey ( JonBenét Ramsey: What Really Happened? )

Wednesday, January 27 Matt James ( The Bachelor

Thursday, January 28 Olympic runner Alexi Pappas YouTube star Camryn Clifford

Friday, January 29 Ashley Tisdale The Masked Dancer Marlee Matlin Comedian Amber Ruffin Comedian Lacey Lamar



The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.