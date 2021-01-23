Kermit the Frog Pays Tribute To Larry King

With the unfortunate news of famed television host Larry King passing away today, fans have taken to social media to express their feelings and well-wishes, including one of our favorite Muppet friends, Kermit the Frog, who passed on his condolences on Twitter.
Because of Larry King, I got the opportunity to guest host his show Larry King Live. What an honor to fill the suspenders of such an icon! He was a great friend of @TheMuppets and the world. Thank you, Larry.
— Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) January 23, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Kermit the Frog has taken to Twitter to pass on his condolences and fond memories of Larry King, who passed away earlier today at the age of 87.
- In the tweet, Kermit acknowledges King’s trademark suspenders, a wardrobe accessory that became iconic to the late television personality.
- In 1993, while appearing on Larry King Live, King asked Kermit to host his show on April 1st of the following year.
- In 1994, Kermit The Frog filled in for Larry King on his namesake CNN show, complete with high waisted pants and trademark suspenders, interviewing Ted Koppel and others with Miss Piggy and Animal calling into the show. Later that year, Kermit appeared again as a guest, this time with a very distant cousin, Gingrich the Newt.
- King was no stranger to the Muppets, making appearances on Muppets Tonight, Sesame Street, and even contributing a recipe to Miss Piggy’s cookbook, In The Kitchen with Miss Piggy.
- A statement released by King’s media company, Ora Media said earlier today: "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."
- No specific cause of death has been released at this time.
Courtesy MusicalAtmosphere
Courtesy Dacia Partlow