Ted Levine to Join Cast of ABC’s “Big Sky” as Series Regular

by | Jan 25, 2021 3:13 PM Pacific Time

The cast of ABC’s new hit drama series Big Sky has gotten a bit bigger as Ted Levine will noe be joining the series as a regular, according to Deadline.

  • In addition to Levine, Kyle Schmid has been added to the cast of ABC’s Big Sky for a recurring role.
  • Both Levine and Schmid will make their debut on the series later in this first season.
  • Levine will play Horst Kleinsasser:
    • “Horst has run the ranch empire for decades with a petty ruthlessness, buying up failing ranches, making deals, expanding his grip on the small, rural Lochsa County. He’s set up his children to compete and screw each other over. This once-powerful man has suffered a stroke and can only whisper, and knows he has to pass the ranch throne on to one of his children.”
  • Schmid will play John Wayne Kleinsasser:
    • “Second-born and angry. The sort of guy who drives a Ford King Ranch with an NRA decal. He clings to the old ways of the ranch with a ferocity and forcefulness. John Wayne has used his father’s illness to grab the reins of the ranch and steer it away from his brother Blake, the eldest son who turned his back on the family years ago.”
  • Big Sky is created by David E. Kelley of Big Little Lies and is based on a book by CJ Box.
  • The series is set to return from a winter break with new episodes on January 26.
  • Want to get caught up on the series before it returns? Check out Alex’s recap of the first five episodes of Big Sky.

About Big Sky:

  • “Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

Cast:

  • Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt
  • Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell
  • Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman
  • Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane
  • Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan
  • Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie
  • John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski
  • Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt
 
 
