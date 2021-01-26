Complimentary Disney Veterans Institute Summit Will Encourage and Support Hiring of Military Veterans

A Complimentary Disney Veterans Institute Summit will encourage and support the hiring of military veterans in an event taking place later this year, in September, that will focus on empowering companies of all sizes to build their own veteran-hiring program.

What’s Happening:

Disney Institute will host a complimentary Veterans Institute Summit at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort

The summit will help companies build effective veteran-hiring programs of their own. With health and well-being in mind, the event will offer limited in-person attendance as well as the virtual options. Featured presentations will include speakers from Disney's Heroes Work Here

Since its launch in 2013 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, more than a half dozen complimentary Veterans Institute events have been held across the U.S. The Veterans Institute Summit builds on the success of Heroes Work Here, an initiative Disney launched in March 2012 that has resulted in more than 10,000 veterans joining The Walt Disney Company.

The 2021 Veterans Institute Summit will be the longest Veterans Institute event to date, with multiple days of programming. Highlights will include: an inside look at Heroes Work Here; renowned keynote presentations, panel discussions, Disney Institute content; advice and insights from experts and veterans-support organizations; and stories from veterans about their transitions to the civilian workforce. Attendees will also gain tools and resources they can use to establish their own military hiring and development programs for their organizations.

Summit sessions and presentations are complimentary and open to professionals from business, nonprofit, government and other organizations. A limited number of seats will be available at the event venue. Select sessions will be available online. Advance registration will be required to attend in-person or online presentations. Registration will open in spring 2021. Additional information, including any applicable safety and health measures related to COVID-19, will be available closer to the event.

What They’re Saying: