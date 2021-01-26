Complimentary Disney Veterans Institute Summit Will Encourage and Support Hiring of Military Veterans

by | Jan 26, 2021 4:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

A Complimentary Disney Veterans Institute Summit will encourage and support the hiring of military veterans in an event taking place later this year, in September, that will focus on empowering companies of all sizes to build their own veteran-hiring program.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Institute will host a complimentary Veterans Institute Summit at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in September 2021. The multi-day event will offer business professionals ideas and insights from The Walt Disney Company's Heroes Work Here initiative created to hire, train and support military veterans. Many sessions will also be available virtually.
  • The summit will help companies build effective veteran-hiring programs of their own. With health and well-being in mind, the event will offer limited in-person attendance as well as the virtual options. Featured presentations will include speakers from Disney's Heroes Work Here initiative, Disney Institute, government officials, veterans, and non-profit veterans-service organizations. Speakers will share their experiences, best practices and tips for hiring, onboarding and retention of veterans by helping them successfully transition to the civilian workforce.
  • Since its launch in 2013 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, more than a half dozen complimentary Veterans Institute events have been held across the U.S. The Veterans Institute Summit builds on the success of Heroes Work Here, an initiative Disney launched in March 2012 that has resulted in more than 10,000 veterans joining The Walt Disney Company.
  • The 2021 Veterans Institute Summit will be the longest Veterans Institute event to date, with multiple days of programming. Highlights will include: an inside look at Heroes Work Here; renowned keynote presentations, panel discussions, Disney Institute content; advice and insights from experts and veterans-support organizations; and stories from veterans about their transitions to the civilian workforce. Attendees will also gain tools and resources they can use to establish their own military hiring and development programs for their organizations.
  • Summit sessions and presentations are complimentary and open to professionals from business, nonprofit, government and other organizations. A limited number of seats will be available at the event venue. Select sessions will be available online. Advance registration will be required to attend in-person or online presentations. Registration will open in spring 2021. Additional information, including any applicable safety and health measures related to COVID-19, will be available closer to the event.

What They’re Saying:

  • George A. Kalogridis, President, Segment Development and Enrichment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: "The Heroes Work Here program helps Disney find and hire highly qualified veterans and supports veterans, military spouses and their families as they transition out of the military. Through the Veterans Institute Summit, we share our learnings with other organizations so that more of these modern-day heroes have opportunities and successful experiences building careers in the private sector."
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed