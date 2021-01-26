“Disney Movie Insiders Presents” Podcast to Launch Tomorrow

Disney Movie Insiders, The Walt Disney Studios’ engagement program that celebrates and rewards movie fans, has announced a new podcast launching tomorrow.
- On the official Twitter account, Disney Movie Insiders announced “Disney Movie Insiders Presents,” a new podcast that will debut tomorrow (Wednesday, January 27).
- The new podcast will “give you a behind-the-scenes look at new releases and classics from The Walt Disney Studios.”
About Disney Movie Insiders:
- Launching on September 26, 2019, Disney Movie Insiders is The Walt Disney Studios’ engagement program that celebrates and rewards Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Star Wars movie fans – just for being fans.
- With Disney Movie Insiders’ new program, members will be able to earn points, unlock insider perks, redeem rewards and play special interactive experiences on the mobile app.
- A place where new fans and super fans unite – Disney Movie Insiders makes it easy to celebrate the movies you love.
- The Disney Movie Insiders program is available in the US, US territories and Canada (excluding Quebec) for those 13 years and older at the time of enrollment.