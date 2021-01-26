Fun Popsockets, Popwallets, and Pens Found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Earlier today, we were on scene for a Live Park Walk & Talk at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and while we were there a few new pieces of merchandise caught our attention!

More than just a PopSocket, we found these PopWallets in the Dark Room on the park’s Hollywood Boulevard. The Popwallet not only includes the Popsocket, but also a sleeve to hold cards and cash on the back of your phone. The wallets feature Mickey Mouse, Stitch, and the Haunted Mansion Wallpaper. The Popwallets sell for $29.99

Don’t want the wallet just the socket? Regular Popsockets are available too! They help you keep a grip on your phone and also act as a kickstand if you set your device down to watch one of Laughing Place’s Live Streams! Featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Grumpy, and Tinker Bell, these standard Popsockets sell for $14.99 each.

While the Pixar store on Sunset Boulevard is still closed, we can find merchandise featuring characters from their films scattered throughout, including some new pens featuring Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl from Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4, and Forky from Toy Story 4. Interestingly, Forky is branded with a Pizza Planet logo on his handle. No reference of this was made anywhere in the film in which he originates. Both pens sell for $12.99