Luke Evans To Play The Coachman in Live-Action Remake of “Pinocchio”

Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans is going from portraying Gaston, and on to another classic Disney villain, as he has been tapped to play the Coachman in the live-action remake of Pinocchio, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Luke Evans, who we’ve previously seen portray the iconic villain, Gaston, in 2017’s live action remake of Beauty and the Beast , has reportedly been tapped to play another live action version of an animated villain, this time taking a turn at The Coachman in Pinocchio.

, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring In the animated original, The Coachman is one of several villains Pinocchio encounters. He is a sinister, shadowy figure who is notorious for luring "stupid little boys" to Pleasure Island, where they are transformed into donkeys and sold on the black market.

Evans took to social media to express his excitement for the role:

I cannot wait to start!!!! ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Star Luke Evans Joins Disney’s Tom Hanks ‘Pinocchio’ Movie https://t.co/hGkSg77EK7 via @Deadline — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) January 26, 2021

Evans is also set to reprise his role of Gaston in an original series Beauty and the Beast alongside Josh Gad, also for Disney+, which is set to begin production later this Spring.