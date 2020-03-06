Live-Action “Beauty and the Beast” Prequel Series with Luke Evans, Josh Gad in the Works for Disney+

If Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time, can there be a prequel? Well, it looks like Disney would argue there can be. A live-action prequel series starring Luke Evans and Josh Gad is reportedly in the works for Disney+, according to Variety.
- Evans and Gad would reprise their roles from the 2017 film as Gaston and LeFou respectively.
- The currently-untitled project is still in early stages of development but Variety reports it would be a musical and Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz would co-write and serve as showrunners.
- Gad would also join Horowitz and Kitsis as a co-writer with the three of them also executive producing.
- The series will be produced by ABC Signature Studios.
- Gad, Horowitz and Kitsis also worked together recently on an original Muppets series that was planned for Disney+ before being cancelled late last year.
- Gad is obviously no stranger to Disney, voicing the lovable snowman Olaf in the Frozen films in addition to his role as LeFou.
- Horowitz and Kitsis are also familiar with Disney, having created the hist ABC series Once Upon a Time.
- Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast was released in March 2017 and grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide at the box office.
- None of the film’s other stars are currently attached to the new Disney+ project.
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- Derek Hough has reportedly been cast in a recurring role in the second season of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Hough will play the ex-boyfriend of East High’s drama teacher, Miss Jenn.
- Disney+ has greenlit a new documentary series about parenting currently titled Parenting Without Borders. The series will star and be produced by actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba.
- Jeremy Renner posted the logo for Marvel’s Hawkeye in his Instagram story recently along with the caption “Time to start stretching.”