Live-Action “Beauty and the Beast” Prequel Series with Luke Evans, Josh Gad in the Works for Disney+

If Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time, can there be a prequel? Well, it looks like Disney would argue there can be. A live-action prequel series starring Luke Evans and Josh Gad is reportedly in the works for Disney+, according to Variety.

Evans and Gad would reprise their roles from the 2017 film as Gaston and LeFou respectively.

The currently-untitled project is still in early stages of development but Variety reports it would be a musical and Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz would co-write and serve as showrunners.

Gad would also join Horowitz and Kitsis as a co-writer with the three of them also executive producing.

The series will be produced by ABC Signature Studios.

Gad, Horowitz and Kitsis also worked together recently on an original Muppets series that was planned for Disney+ before being cancelled late last year

Gad is obviously no stranger to Disney, voicing the lovable snowman Olaf in the Frozen films in addition to his role as LeFou.

Horowitz and Kitsis are also familiar with Disney, having created the hist ABC series Once Upon a Time.

Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast was released in March 2017 and grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide at the box office.

None of the film's other stars are currently attached to the new Disney+ project.

