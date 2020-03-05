Jessica Alba to Produce and Star in “Parenting Without Borders” Docuseries for Disney+

Disney+ has greenlit a new documentary series about parenting currently titled Parenting Without Borders. The series will star and be produced by actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba.

What’s happening:

(working title) for Disney+. The streaming service greenlit the documentary series based on the non-fiction book of the same name by author Christine Gross-Loh.

Deadline says “ Parenting Without Borders is described as Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown for parenting” with the series filmed in several locations across the globe.

is described as for parenting” with the series filmed in several locations across the globe. Alba is an actress, producer, entrepreneur and mother of three. For this project, she will visit with families around the world to learn how different cultures parent and raise children and the practices and beliefs that shape the modern family.

About Parenting Without Borders:

“Parenting Without Borders: Surprising Lessons Parents Around the World Can Teach Us takes readers across the globe and examines how parents successfully foster resilience, creativity, independence, and academic excellence in their children.”

Creative team:

Along with Alba, Parenting Without Borders will be executive produced by: Andrew Fried of Boardwalk Pictures Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures Jamie Patricof of Hunting Lane Doug Banker of Five All In The Fifth Trevor Engelson of Underground

Kathryn O’Kane (Netflix’s Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat) will serve as director and showrunner.

