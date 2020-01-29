Disney+ Greenlights Four New Shows Including Docuseries for Pixar, National Geographic

Earlier today, Disney+ announced the pick up of four new shows across their brands. During the Realscreen Summit, Disney’s Agnes Chu shared that four series that are currently in the works including two docuseries for Pixar and National Geographic.

What’s happening:

Disney+ The Quest, now featuring teen participants and adding more epic world building interactive elements.

now featuring teen participants and adding more epic world building interactive elements. The streaming service has also greenlit: The ultimate brainteaser competition series The Maze National Geographic’s Meet the Chimps An untitled docuseries that follows Pixar’s SparkShorts program as they discover talented new storytellers.

These announcements were made today during a Disney+ panel at the Realscreen Summit in New Orleans.

What they’re saying:

Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+: “These projects take people on epic adventures, immerse them in fantastical worlds and shine a light on extraordinary people and creatures, which are all important benchmarks of our Disney+ nonfiction content philosophy. We are thrilled that we get to bring the groundbreaking The Quest back to life, and can’t wait for people to discover The Maze, our special subjects in Meet the Chimps and the innovation and wonder of making Pixar’s Sparkshorts.”

About The Quest:

Filmed at a castle outside Vienna, Austria, The Quest is an innovative reality competition that takes place in the fantasy world of Everealm.

is an innovative reality competition that takes place in the fantasy world of Everealm. Teen contestants will compete in an unfolding drama where they encounter mystical beings and magical encounters that rival their favorite books, games and movies.

They will be embedded in a fully immersive, 360-degree world complete with seamless technology, creature design, practical effects and scripted characters who interact dynamically with them.

Creative team:

The series is executive produced by: Court Five’s Mark Ordesky ( The Lord of the Rings ) Jane Fleming Scout Productions’: David Collins Michael Williams Rob Eric ( Queer Eye ) New Media Collective’s: Bertram van Munster Elise Doganieri Mark Dziak ( The Amazing Race )



About The Maze:

With a very unique take on adventure competition, The Maze brings five teams consisting of one adult and one teen relative on a journey of mind-bending proportions.

brings five teams consisting of one adult and one teen relative on a journey of mind-bending proportions. Participants will solve riddles and decipher clues that will guide them through European cities and fairytale villages.

In each episode, the characters will reveal information to participants pushing them onward and closer to their final destination where all contestants will convene, but only one team will solve the Maze.

It is also executive produced by van Munster, Doganieri and Dziak.

About Meet the Chimps:

National Geographic’s Meet the Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.

takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees. This six-part series tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds.

Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, Meet the Chimps puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center.

puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, “bromances”, tears, tantrums, high jinx and heartbreaks.

Creative team:

Meet the Chimps is produced by: Blink Films ( Meet the Penguins, Meet the Orangutans, and The Creative Brain )

is produced by: Executive produced by: Justine Kershaw Michael Welsh

Series director: Virginia Quinn



About the Untitled Pixar Series:

The untitled Pixar series from Supper Club ( Chef’s Table ) will follow Pixar’s inventive SparkShorts program

) will follow Pixar’s inventive By offering a select group of Pixar employees the opportunity to make their own animated short film, the SparkShorts program helps discover and support the next generation of Pixar storytellers.

The series will give audiences an exclusive and immersive look at the filmmakers and their films, while exploring the creative philosophy and community that makes Pixar unique.

Creative team:

The series will be executive produced by: Brian McGinn Jason Sterman David Gelb

