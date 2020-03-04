Jeremy Renner Teases the Start of Production on Marvel’s “Hawkeye” Series

There is always a lot happening when it comes to Marvel Studios. With several films and multiple Disney+ series on the horizon, it seems like production on something is always kicking off. Now, it looks like Marvel’s Hawkeye series might be next as the series’ star teased on his Instagram.
- Jeremy Renner posted the logo for Hawkeye in his Instagram story today along with the caption “Time to start stretching.”
- Obviously, this should not be taken as official news that production on the series has begun, but with rumors swirling recently regarding a potential delay of the series, it’s a good sign that Renner is ready to “start stretching.
- Renner is set to reprise his role as Clint Barton AKA, the non-superpowered superhero who has fought alongside the Avengers over the course of four movies.
- .He weill be joined by Kate Bishop, another young archer and the second Hawkeye in the comics.
- Bishop could reportedly be played by Hailee Steinfeld, who was reportedly offered the role back in September.
- Marvel also tapped writer Jonathan Igla, known for his work on AMC’s Mad Men, to pen the series.
- Marvel’s Hawkeye has a tentative debut of fall 2021 as part of Marvel’s Phase Four, which also includes the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, all of which are scheduled to premiere on Disney+
