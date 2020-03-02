Marvel and Netmarble to Collaborate Again on New Mobile Game “Marvel Future Revolution”

by | Mar 2, 2020 1:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Netmarble Corp., the company behind the long-running hit mobile game Marvel Future Fight, is collaborating with Marvel Entertainment once again on Marvel Future Revolution. Featuring an all-new original storyline and starring fan-favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains, Marvel Future Revolution is Marvel’s first open-world game on mobile.

  • Marvel Future Revolution is written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak and starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new ‘Primary Earth’.
  • As an agent of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains, confront their suspicious behaviors and defend the universe.
  • At PAX East, Netmarble and Marvel revealed the official teaser trailer of Marvel Future Revolution and showed attendees a first look at the game, all fully-realized in a 3D open world with AAA quality graphics, a massive scale and unique freedom of play.

  • This new collaboration between both companies will offer very special experiences as gamers and Marvel fans will assume the roles of various versions of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange among other Super Heroes and set foot in an enormous open universe with iconic merged locations like Xandearth, Sakaar and more to explore.

What they’re saying:

  • Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble: “Netmarble is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Marvel, especially as we are nearing the five-year anniversary of Marvel Future Fight. We look forward to share a whole new open world experience with Marvel and mobile gaming fans everywhere.”
  • Bill Rosemann, VP and Head of Creative at Marvel Games: “For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, Marvel Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customize their favorite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos. We’re excited to be working with Netmarble once again after nearly five years of continued success with Marvel Future Fight, and look forward to Marvel Future Revolution providing countless hours of fun for players to battle alongside their friends and save our universe.”
 
 
