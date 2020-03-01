Mark Ruffalo Says He is in Early Talks with Marvel to Appear in “She-Hulk” Series on Disney+

Marvel’s presence at C2E2 continued today as the convention wraps up, and the Hulk himself took the stage to kick off the day. Mark Ruffalo told fans in attendance that he is in preliminary talks with Marvel to appear in the She-Hulk series coming to Disney+.

Ruffalo has portrayed Bruce Banner/ The Hulk in seven films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including each of the Avengers films and Thor: Ragnarok .

. Now it appears he may follow the lead of several of the other actors in the MCU by jumping into a Disney+ series.

Ruffalo says there is talk about his Hulk potentially showing up in the #SheHulk series… but talks are preliminary. #C2E2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 1, 2020

She-Hulk will focus on Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner.

Ruffalo also answered several other questions relating to the MCU, including which director he would like to see take on a Marvel movie next.

Someone asked what director he’d like to see tackle a Marvel film, @MarkRuffalo says “Martin Scorsese” pic.twitter.com/brR3b7mmg0 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 1, 2020

Asked about Endgame, Ruffalo says he still wants a Hulk-Thanos rematch. Also he would have liked to see Banner and Natasha give it the ol’ college try. #C2E2 pic.twitter.com/igVPO4WJtb — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 1, 2020

Mark says @RobertDowneyJr is the best superhero performance and punily notes that he “marvels at him” when they work together #C2E2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 1, 2020

Mark confirms that he’s in talks to play the father in a #Parasite TV show. He adds that Bong Joon-ho would be a great Marvel director. #C2E2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 1, 2020

As you may have guessed, Ruffalo’s favorite MCU film to work on was #ThorRagnarok #C2E2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 1, 2020

