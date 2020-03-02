Five Full Episodes of “Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest” Coming to Marvel HQ YouTube

To celebrate the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther film coming to Disney + on March 4, five full episodes of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest will be showcased on Marvel HQ YouTube.
- Five fan-favorite episodes will be available in the upcoming weeks.
- The following episodes will be available now through March 8:
- “Mask of the Panther”
- “The Good Son”
- The following episodes will be available March 9 through March 15:
- “The Lost Temple”
- “Descent of the Shadow”
- “The Last Avenger”
- Additionally, fans can check out “Best of Venom” listicles featuring highlights from Marvel’s Spider-Man Seasons 1 and 2 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Seasons 2 and 3.
- Starting March 7, Marvel HQ YouTube will also feature “Top 10 Symbiote Takeovers” and starting March 21, viewers can tune-in for “Top 10 Venom Attacks.”
- With new Marvel Super Hero Adventure episodes coming to Marvel HQ in April, Marvel HQ will be hosting a live stream of the first three seasons from March 16 through the end of the month.
- Marvel fans can tune-in to the live stream during this time to watch every episode back-to-back, following Spider-Man as he teaches valuable lessons that he has learned from adventures with iconic Marvel heroes.
- Viewers can always watch their favorite episodes on-demand in Marvel HQ’s official Marvel Super Hero Adventure series playlist, and learn more about Spidey’s Super Hero pals with Marvel Super Hero Adventure bonus content.
- Coming to Marvel HQ YouTube is the third installment of Bend & Flex, a collaborative Marvel and Hasbro animated short series featuring bendable, flexible Marvel-inspired action figures.
- The latest episode, “Bend of the Watch,” which premieres March 20, sees Spider-Man swinging onto the scene when Green Goblin tries stealing a prized gem from a museum.
- But despite how fast and flexible Spidey is, sometimes even he needs a helping hand to fight crime.
- You can watch all of this great content and more on the Marvel HQ YouTube.