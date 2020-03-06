Derek Hough Joins Season Two Cast of Disney+ Original “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

ET is reporting that Derek Hough has been cast in a recurring role in the second season of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Hough will play the ex-boyfriend of East High’s drama teacher, Miss Jenn.

What’s happening:

Entertainment Tonight (ET) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ( HSMTMTS ).

( ). Hough has been cast in the recurring role of Zack—Miss Jenn's (Kate Reinders) ex-boyfriend.

According to ET, Zack is, “a charming but sneaky actor who returns to Salt Lake City to teach drama at East High's biggest rival, North High.”

Season two is currently in production and will see the drama club performing Disney’s Beauty and The Beast .

Along with songs from the stage production and animated film, season two will include music from the High School Musical franchise and original songs as well.

franchise and original songs as well. Season two is expected to premiere on Disney+ in late 2020.

What they’re saying:

HSMTMTS Creator and Showrunner, Tim Federle: "I'm looking big picture at how we expand the show, so that definitely includes the idea of new characters. Exactly where they'll land or who they'll be is still in clay phase. But yeah, generally speaking in second seasons of shows, there are new faces and people to meet, so hopefully we'll get some of that in our show too.”

"I'm looking big picture at how we expand the show, so that definitely includes the idea of new characters. Exactly where they'll land or who they'll be is still in clay phase. But yeah, generally speaking in second seasons of shows, there are new faces and people to meet, so hopefully we'll get some of that in our show too.” Tim Federle: "Exploring Miss Jenn's romantic situation is a great headline for one of the things I'm approaching with this character in season two. I won't say anything more beyond that. I think you're picking up on interesting things and there's a lot more stories with Miss Jenn to tell."

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars:

Olivia Rodrigo

Joshua Bassett

Matt Cornett

Sofia Wylie

Larry Saperstein

Julia Lester

Dara Reneé

Frankie Rodriguez

Joe Serafini

Mark St. Cyr

Kate Reinders