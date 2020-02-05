“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 2 to Feature “Beauty and the Beast”

by | Feb 5, 2020 9:15 AM Pacific Time

This morning, Disney+ announced that production has resumed on the song filled second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The new season will see the East Highers performing the beloved Broadway show, Beauty and the Beast.

What’s happening:

  • Production has resumed in Salt Lake City on the second season of the popular Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
  • This time the East High drama students prepare to perform Beauty and the Beast as their Spring musical.
  • Slated for a late 2020 debut on Disney+, the second season will include reimagined musical numbers from both the High School Musical movies and the stage production of Beauty and the Beast.

  • Additionally, the series will feature brand-new songs that join hits from season one like "Born to Be Brave" and "Just for a Moment."
  •  Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle (Ferdinand), the series has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members.  
  • It was recently nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.

What they’re saying:

  • Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+: “We’re excited about Tim’s plans for the new season. He continues to amaze and surprise us with the relationships and stories he’s creating for this unbelievably talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more of the humor, heart, and music that made HSMTMTS a break-out series on Disney+.”
  • Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide: "The opportunity to 'borrow' one of the most classic Disney scores – and build our second season of HSMTMTS around it – is like having your wish upon a star granted."
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle: "The outpouring of love and support for season one has been incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on Beauty and the Beast in season two. It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it's got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: Do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it's got dancing forks."

Season two cast:

  • Actor Joe Serafini ("Seb") will become a series regular in season two joining:
    • Olivia Rodrigo ("Nini")
    • Joshua Bassett ("Ricky")
    • Matt Cornett ("E.J.")
    • Sofia Wylie ("Gina")
    • Larry Saperstein ("Big Red")
    • Julia Lester ("Ashlyn")
    • Dara Reneé ("Kourtney")
    • Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos")
    • Mark St. Cyr ("Mr. Mazzara")
    • Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn")
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was created by Tim Federle who also serves as executive producer of season two.

Catch up on the entire first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series streaming now only on Disney+!

Send this to a friend