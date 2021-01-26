Marvel Fans Can Vote for the Final Member of the X-Men

The first-ever X-Men election is here! Starting tomorrow until February 2, fans can vote to determine the final member of the first X-Men team of the Krakoan era – and one of the most iconic teams in the Marvel Universe.
- As revealed in X-MEN #16, Cyclops and Jean Grey shared the need for a new X-Men team to protect the mutant nation of Krakoa and fight on mutantkind’s behalf.
- A number of nominations have been accepted since then…but the last member of the X-Men is now in YOUR hands!
- Marvel fans can vote for one of 10 candidates for the final member of the new X-Men team, including:
- Banshee
- Polaris
- Forge
- Boom-Boom
- Tempo
- Cannonball
- Sunspot
- Strong Guy
- Marrow
- Armor
- To make your selection, go to marvel.com/xmenvote.
- Each person can only cast a vote once, so make your decision carefully.
- It’s up to you to determine the future of the X-Men! Voting will be open from 12:00am EST, January 27, 2021, to 11:59pm EST, February 2, 2021.
- Marvel Insiders who participate in the X-Men election will also earn points to redeem for rewards!
- Election results, along with the full X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel comics this June.
- The results will be completely determined by your votes, so share your vote and campaign for your favorite X-Men using #XMenVote, and be sure to check back in with LaughingPlace for updates on the Krakoan polls.
- Marvel Insiders will also be eligible to enter into the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala Sweepstakes starting February 3 until February 14 for a chance to attend the Hellfire Gala itself by being drawn into a Marvel comic book!
- More information on how to enter will be provided in the coming days.