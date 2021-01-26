New “Raya and the Last Dragon” Trailer, Poster shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios

With a little more than a month before the new film hits theaters and launches with Premier Access on Disney+, Walt Disney Animation Studios debuted a new trailer and poster for Raya and the Last Dragon today.

Walt Disney Animation Studios shared a new poster (seen above) for Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as a new trailer which you can check out here:

Additionally, the studio shared several new images from the film, featuring Raya, Sisu the dragon and several other characters:

Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing.

Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim are the writers on the project.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets, at the same time as it is released in theaters on March 5, 2021.

About Raya and the Last Dragon:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

The cast:

Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya

Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu

Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari

Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s visionary father, Benja

Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana

Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant

Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur

Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi

Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed

Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon

Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land

Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land