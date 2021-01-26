planDisney Shares Some Tips on National Plan for Vacation Day

Today is National Plan for Vacation Day, and honestly, what better place to go than the Walt Disney World Resort? The planDisney team has shared some tips to get started.

Tip #1 – Check for discounts: The “Special Offers, Deals, and Discounts” page on the Walt Disney World website is there to help you out and get the most bang for your buck when coming to the resort. Make sure to check it regularly for the latest in deals.

Tip #2: Choosing a resort: Each resort has its advantages depending on the type of trip you want to go on. If you’re planning on spending more time at the resort than the parks, look for something like Disney’s Yacht Club Resort that has a sandy bottom pool at Stormalong Bay.



From Disney Parks Blog:

“If you’re a foodie, look at menus and reviews of resort hotel dining locations and consider how much you’ll be eating at your hotel. If you know you’re going to want lots of pool time, check out pictures of the pool’s theme and features. If you know you want to get to the theme parks at opening and spend most of your time in the parks, look at resort transportation and proximity to the theme parks.”

Tip #3: Use the My Disney Experience App: You can check out the Friends & Family feature on the My Disney Experience app to collaborate with those going on vacation with you and share trip information.



Planning for a vacation can sometimes be overwhelming, even if you know what you’re doing. If you need help, we at Laughing Place recommend using Mouse Fan Travel. They have all the latest Disney discount information and can help you plan the perfect vacation with hotel recommendations, what discount would work best for your trip, and where to go. What better time to do it than on National Plan for Vacation Day?!