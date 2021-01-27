Marvel Celebrates Deadpool’s 30th Anniversary with Variant Covers from Rob Liefeld

Announced last month, Deadpool’s 30th anniversary will be celebrated all year long with an incredible series of variant covers all drawn by Deadpool co-creator and legendary artist Rob Liefeld. Liefeld will bring Deadpool to life on 30 different covers that will be released on some of your favorite ongoing series throughout 2021, and today, Marvel Comics is proud to present the next set of covers in this amazing collection.

Getting the star treatment he deserves, the Merc with the Mouth will be teaming up with heroes from all across the Marvel Universe such as Captain America, Iron Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more.

Three decades ago, Deadpool first appeared in the legendary NEW MUTANTS #98 by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, and the comic book world has never been the same!

And be sure to celebrate Deadpool’s big year with these extraordinary covers when they begin debuting in March.

What they’re saying: