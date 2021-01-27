100 Million “Galaxy Defenders” Have Experienced Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando

Universal Studios Orlando just announced that Men In Black: Alien Attack has reached a new milestone with 100 million riders recruited to help take down alien baddies.

What’s Happening:

100 million “Galaxy Defenders” have now experienced the family-friendly attraction Men In Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando

at The attraction celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, originally opening on April 24th, 2000.

With additional theme parks in Hollywood, Osaka and Singapore, Men In Black: Alien Attack is exclusive to the Universal Orlando Resort, making it a must-do for many visitors familiar with the other parks.

is exclusive to the Universal Orlando Resort, making it a must-do for many visitors familiar with the other parks. Riders are recruited to assist the Men in Black, starting an MIB training program that quickly becomes real when the town is overrun by aliens.

Armed with a blaster, riders not only shoot three-dimensional aliens, they also score points for their vehicle.

The attraction’s exterior and pre-show pay homage to the 1964 New York World’s Fair where Walt Disney introduced classic attractions that include it’s a small world , Carousel of Progress and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

