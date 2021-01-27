100 Million “Galaxy Defenders” Have Experienced Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando

Universal Studios Orlando just announced that Men In Black: Alien Attack has reached a new milestone with 100 million riders recruited to help take down alien baddies.
What’s Happening:
- 100 million “Galaxy Defenders” have now experienced the family-friendly attraction Men In Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando.
- The attraction celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, originally opening on April 24th, 2000.
- With additional theme parks in Hollywood, Osaka and Singapore, Men In Black: Alien Attack is exclusive to the Universal Orlando Resort, making it a must-do for many visitors familiar with the other parks.
- Riders are recruited to assist the Men in Black, starting an MIB training program that quickly becomes real when the town is overrun by aliens.
- Armed with a blaster, riders not only shoot three-dimensional aliens, they also score points for their vehicle.
- The attraction’s exterior and pre-show pay homage to the 1964 New York World’s Fair where Walt Disney introduced classic attractions that include it’s a small world, Carousel of Progress and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.
- For more Men In Black: Alien Attack fun, read the Universal Orlando Blog’s 20th anniversary retrospective.