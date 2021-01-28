The “2021 Pro Bowl Celebration” Interviews Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and More This Sunday on ESPN

ESPN has announced the 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration premiering Sunday, January 31, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The show will be covered on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD.

“Throughout the 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration, ESPN will spotlight this year’s Pro Bowl players both on and off the field. Chris Berman will deliver Pro Bowl player highlights, revealing his top 10 plays of the year, and Moss and Matt Hasselbeck – a three-time Pro Bowler, will provide an inside look at this year’s Pro Bowl class through a pair of Zoom calls with select players on each roster. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals), defensive ends Chase Young (Washington Football Team), Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints) and Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), and cornerbacks Tre’Davious White (Buffalo Bills) and Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots) will join ESPN’s NFL analysts for a conversation with their NFC or AFC teammates.”