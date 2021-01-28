Photos – Universal Studios Florida Prepares for “Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval”

Earlier this month, we learned that “Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval” will be coming to Universal Orlando Resort starting on February 6. As that date draws closer, Universal Studios Florida has begun preparing for the celebration.

The facade for the Mardi Gras Tribute Store went up today in the New York section of the park.

The will be similar to what was done for last year’s Mardi Gras celebration as well as Halloween and Christmas events in 2020 with merchandise and more inside the themed area.

The Music Plaza stage has also been decorated in the traditional purple, yellow and green.

In that same area, some food and beverage booths themed like shipping containers have popped up as well.

Similar booths (as well as more traditional tents and food trucks) have popped up around the park in areas like New York, San Francisco, World Expo and Kid Zone.

There will be 13 food stations around the park adding up to over 70 dishes and beverages to experience including: Fan-favorite Cajun cuisine from New Orleans, such as a Crawfish Boil, Jambalaya, Beignets and other Big Easy delights Classic Carnaval dishes from the islands, such as Pernil & Mofongo from Puerto Rico, a vegan Pholourie from Trinidad and Tobago and Jerk Chicken from the Bahamas Pork Schnitzel Sliders and Bavarian Pretzels from Germany, iconic Paella Mixta and Leche Frita from Spain and Belgium Liege Waffles from Belgium Other famous flavors from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Italy, France and more.

And for the first-time, the Mardi Gras parade floats will be stationed all around Universal Studios Florida for guests to get up-close and take photos.

There will also be a Mardi Gras scavenger hunt and special food offerings around City Walk and the Resort hotels.

The event is included with Universal Studios Florida ticket purchases and annual passes.