Zach Braff Reportedly Joins Cast of “Cheaper by the Dozen” Reimagining Coming to Disney+

Zach Braff has reportedly joined the cast of the Cheaper by the Dozen reimagining currently being produced for Disney+.
- According to Deadline, Braff is attached to join Gabrielle Union in the Cheaper by the Dozen reimagining planned for Disney+.
- Braff is set to play the father of the multiracial, blended family of 12 which this series follows.
- Gail Lerner will direct the film while Shawn Levy and Union will serve as executive producers.
About Cheaper by the Dozen:
- Cheaper by the Dozen, a reimagining of the hit comedy with black-ish producer Kenya Barris, will air on Disney+ in 2022. The story centers on a multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business. Gabrielle Union is set to star.