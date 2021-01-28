Zach Braff Reportedly Joins Cast of “Cheaper by the Dozen” Reimagining Coming to Disney+

Zach Braff has reportedly joined the cast of the Cheaper by the Dozen reimagining currently being produced for Disney+.

According to Deadline Cheaper by the Dozen reimagining planned for Disney+.

reimagining planned for Disney+. Braff is set to play the father of the multiracial, blended family of 12 which this series follows.

Gail Lerner will direct the film while Shawn Levy and Union will serve as executive producers.

About Cheaper by the Dozen:

Cheaper by the Dozen, a reimagining of the hit comedy with black-ish producer Kenya Barris, will air on Disney+ in 2022. The story centers on a multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business. Gabrielle Union is set to star.