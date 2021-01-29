ABC Orders Pilot of “The Wonder Years” Reboot, Two Additional Comedy Series

ABC has ordered a pilot of a reboot of the classic television drama from the 1980s but set in the 1960s, The Wonder Years, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- A reboot of the iconic 1980s comedy drama series The Wonder Years has been picked up by ABC and given a pilot production commitment last summer and is set to shoot this spring.
- Set in the same time frame as the original, this reboot will follow a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 60’s, and how they made sure it was “The Wonder Years” for themselves too.
- The series will be directed by the star of the original series, Fred Savage, who is also set to executive produce alongside Empire’s Lee Daniels and Marc Velez, with the co-creator of the original series, Neal Marlens also on board as a consultant for the new series.
- The new series, from 20th Television, is planned to be a single camera comedy.
- Two other projects were also picked up, including a Regina Hick’s sorority comedy, tentatively titled The Untitled Regina Hicks Project, a multi-camera comedy series that will follow three former sorority sisters who lost touch after college and reunite during a pivotal point in their lives. They realize sometimes it’s okay to crack and when you do, no one will be there for you like your friends.
- The other project, Maggie, is based on Tim Curcio’s short film, another single-camera comedy that follows a young woman trying to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess.