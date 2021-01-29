Disney on Broadway Announces the 4th Annual “Women’s Day on Broadway” on March 12

Disney on Broadway Will Host Virtual Women's Day on Broadway March 12, 2021, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

From WomenOfBroadway:

Following its launch in 2018, this year’s event coincides with the one-year mark since Broadway’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event themed “Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively” will continue to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a two-hour virtual event about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond. It aims to immerse participants in a series of conversations and inspire each attendee to drive change, make an impact, and discuss how to keep moving forward amid this unprecedented and challenging time.