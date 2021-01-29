ESPN Is Reportedly Looking to Sell the X Games

The Information is reporting that ESPN is looking to sell the X Games after layoffs and a decline in viewer numbers continue for the network.

The Information states that people familiar with the situation say the X Games goal of bringing in a younger audience has never taken off and is in a broader review of ESPN’s assets as the company decides what is considered essential in keeping their current audience or has the ability to add subscribers for their services such as ESPN+.

Some have told The Information that selling ESPN has been discussed the past few years, but gets dismissed as the amount of money ESPN brings in despite the growing declines is still too much to give up.

One idea floated around for the X Games was to sell the rights while ESPN continues production but it may end up with ESPN selling the IP.

With costs going up for other sports like the NFL, it makes sense ESPN will have to cut elsewhere in order to keep their current audience subscribed who expect to see sports like the NFL and MLB on the network.

ESPN is rumored to be exploring to bid on the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package which is currently on DirecTV.