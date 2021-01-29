As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 1st-5th. The show will welcome actors, authors, and chefs who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 1-6:
- Monday, February 1
- Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie)
- Alyson Hannigan (Flora & Ulysses)
- Tuesday, February 2
- Ben Higgins (Alone in Plain Sight)
- Cameran Eubanks (One Day You’ll Thank Me)
- Wednesday, February 3
- Rachel Ricketts (Do Better)
- Thursday, February 4
- Cooking with Chef Nancie
- Friday, February 5
- Cooking with The Cupcake Guys
- Saturday, February 6
- Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons
- Cooking with Chef Anna Francese Gass
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.