“GMA” Guest List: Zendaya, Rachel Rickets and More to Appear Week of February 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 1st-5th. The show will welcome actors, authors, and chefs who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which heavily features authors and chefs.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 1-6:

Monday, February 1 Zendaya ( Malcolm & Marie ) Alyson Hannigan ( Flora & Ulysses )

Tuesday, February 2 Ben Higgins ( Alone in Plain Sight ) Cameran Eubanks ( One Day You’ll Thank Me )

Wednesday, February 3 Rachel Ricketts ( Do Better )

Thursday, February 4 Cooking with Chef Nancie

Friday, February 5 Cooking with The Cupcake Guys

Saturday, February 6 Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons Cooking with Chef Anna Francese Gass Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson GMA



