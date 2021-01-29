“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Da Brat, “Mixed-ish” Cast and More to Appear the Week of February 1st

Next week Tamron Hall will welcome a number of special guests including musicians, actors, and a podcast host who will discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

ABC

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 1-5:

Monday, February 1 Hip-Hop artist Da Brat Jesseca Dupart Jermaine Dupri Kyra Sedgwick ( Call Your Mother )

Tuesday, February 2 Tika Sumpter ( mixed-ish ) Mark-Paul Gosselaar ( mixed-ish ) Christina Anthony ( mixed-ish ) Rachel Dolezal Leah Olson

Wednesday, February 3 Marc Maron

Thursday, February 4 Michelle Rodriguez Brian McKnight

Friday, February 5 Maurice “The Crochet Boss” Green



The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.