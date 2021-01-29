Virtual Storytime of “Mulan’s Lunar New Year” Among Upcoming Virtual Programs Announced By Walt Disney Family Museum

by | Jan 29, 2021 1:58 PM Pacific Time

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has been hosting a slew of virtual offerings while they’ve been closed due to State orders. Today, they have announced four new programs in their virtual lineup.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced more upcoming programs in their virtual lineup.
  • Registration is available now for:
    • Happily Ever After Hours with Academy Award-Nominated Screenwriter Tab Murphy – Fri, Feb 5
    • Virtual Storytime – Mulan’s Lunar New Year with Author Natasha Yim – Sat, Feb 13
  • Registration available on Tuesday, February 2 at Noon PST:
    • Virtual Talk – Disney Glitz and Glamour with Bésame Cosmetics Co-Founder and Cosmetics Historian Gabriela Hernandez – Fri, Feb 12
    • Virtual Special Event – Sips and Stores: Celebrating Love – Fri, Feb 12
  • Registration for these programs will be available via the museum’s Virtual Programs ticketing page.
  • A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email the evening before the event. For any issues, please email publicprograms@wdfmuseum.org.
  • Happily Ever After Hours
    • Academy Award-Nominated Screenwriter Tab Murphy
    • Fri, Feb 5 – 5:30pm PT Zoom Webinar
    • FREE – Sign-up Required
      • Join Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Tab Murphy as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from writing Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Tarzan (1999), Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001), and Brother Bear (2003).
  • Virtual Talk
    • Disney Glitz and Glamour with Bésame Cosmetics Co-Founder and Cosmetics Historian Gabriela Hernandez
    • Fri, Feb 12 – 4:30pm PT – Zoom Webinar
    • FREE for members – $5 for non-member
    • Sign-up required
    • Non-member ticket to Sips and Stories: Celebrating Love includes complimentary access to this program
      • Celebrate Galentine's or Valentine’s Day with a glamorous presentation and makeup tutorial with Bésame Cosmetics Founder and Makeup Historian Gabriela Hernandez. Learn about the extensive research behind Bésame's exclusive Disney limited-edition collections, including Disney Snow White – The 1937 Collection (July 2017), Mickey Mouse (November 2018), Disney Sleeping Beauty – The 1959 Collection (August 2019), and the recently released Disney Mary Poppins Collection (November 2020). Be sure to visit our webstore to purchase Disney Bésame products featured in the presentation.
  • Virtual Special Event
    • Sips and Stories: Celebrating Love
    • Fri, Feb 12 – 6pm
    • $15 members – $17 non-members
    • Non-member ticket includes complimentary access to Disney Glitz and Glamour program
      • Love is in the air at The Walt Disney Family Museum! Join us for a live virtual event highlighting Disney romances, including the twitterpated tales of three iconic couples: Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Marc and Alice Davis, and Walt and Lilly Disney. In addition, learn to make three delicious cocktails from our special guest, Oakland mixologist and Whiskey Chaser Mobile Bar owner Chad Davis.
  • Virtual Storytime
    • Mulan’s Lunar New Year with Author Natasha Yim
    • Sat, Feb 13 – 11:00am PT – Zoom Webinar
    • FREE – Sign-up Required
      • We invite you and your family to celebrate Lunar New Year with a Virtual Storytime of Mulan’s Lunar New Year with Author Natasha Yim. In this special presentation, learn about Mulan’s family traditions and the history behind the festive annual celebration.
    • Attendees may purchase Mulan’s Lunar New Year from the museum’s webstore. All copies will come with a signed bookplate from the author.
 
 
