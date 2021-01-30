Exclusive Clip: Olympic Athlete Hafsatu Kamara Gets Introduced on ABC’s “Card Sharks”

Get excited for the next episode of Card Sharks with our exclusive clip from the next episode airing January 31st on ABC. In this clip, host Joel McHale interviews Olympic athlete Hafsatu Kamara, who is playing on this episode. He talks to the sprinter about her practice and the friends she brought with her to cheer her on. Check it out!

About Card Sharks:

Card Sharks, hosted by Joel McHale, is an exciting game show on ABC produced by Fremantle. Players face off in a head-to-head elimination game and the winner proceeds to a money card round where they could win life-changing cash.

Episode Description:

“Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Joy Cacayorin (hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii), an exercise instructor, and David Delgado (hometown: Ashland, Oregon), a program manager, in addition to Michael Kearney (hometown: Okinawa, Japan), serving in the airforce, and Keren Sheridan (hometown: Deer Park, New York), a traveling day-camp manager.”

How to Watch:

Card Sharks airs Sundays on ABC at 10/9c. New episodes are available on demand and on Hulu the following day.