Funko Has Revealed “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” Funko Pop! Pins Coming in May

Who Framed Roger Rabbit Funko Pop! Pins are coming soon including a Jessica Rabbit chaser.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
- Pre-order links for amazon are listed below for each character:
- They are all set to currently release on May 7, 2021, and retail for $14.99.
Fun Facts on Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Producer Steven Spielberg originally wanted Harrison Ford to play Eddie Valiant. His price was too high for the budget.
- The movie is based on the 1981 Gary K. Wolf book Who Censored Roger Rabbit.
- Voice acting legends Mel Blanc and Clarence Nash, are credited with roles on the film.
- The film broke the record for having the longest end credits sequence.
- The movie has over 150 preexisting animated characters on screen.
- Charles Fleischer dressed up in a Roger Rabbit suit during shooting and delivered all his lines with Hoskins during filming.
- Christopher Lloyd did not blink on-screen when filmed as Judge Doom.
- The film won four academy awards at the 1989 Academy Awards.
You can learn more about Who Framed Roger Rabbit by reading Bill’s article on the history of the film.