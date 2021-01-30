Funko Has Revealed “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” Funko Pop! Pins Coming in May

Who Framed Roger Rabbit Funko Pop! Pins are coming soon including a Jessica Rabbit chaser.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Fun Facts on Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Producer Steven Spielberg originally wanted Harrison Ford to play Eddie Valiant. His price was too high for the budget.

The movie is based on the 1981 Gary K. Wolf book Who Censored Roger Rabbit .

. Voice acting legends Mel Blanc and Clarence Nash, are credited with roles on the film.

The film broke the record for having the longest end credits sequence.

The movie has over 150 preexisting animated characters on screen.

Charles Fleischer dressed up in a Roger Rabbit suit during shooting and delivered all his lines with Hoskins during filming.

Christopher Lloyd did not blink on-screen when filmed as Judge Doom.

The film won four academy awards at the 1989 Academy Awards.

You can learn more about Who Framed Roger Rabbit by reading Bill’s article on the history of the film.