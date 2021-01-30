STK at Disney Springs Will Have a Special Game Day Menu on February 7

STK over at Disney Springs will be having some specials for “The Big Game” on Sunday, February 7.
- The specials will be available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.
- If you prefer to watch the game at STK, they’ll have televisions set up and a halftime shot show.
- The special menu includes:
- Loaded nachos kit – $25
- Braised short rib, mustard cream, grated cheese, jalapeno peppers, chimichurri sauce
- Cheesy Fries – $16
- Bacon bits, cheese sauce, grated cheddar, scallions
- Buffalo Chicken Wings – $15
- Blue cheese sauce, celery sticks
- Cilantro and Lime Chicken Wings – $15
- Lemon aioli sauce
- Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings – $15
- Truffle ranch
- Meatball wrap – $25
- Red onion, red pepper tapenade, chili flakes, chipotle ketchup, cheddar cheese
- Braised short rib quesadilla – $23
- Fontina cheese, tomatoes, chimichurri, mustard cream, flour tortilla
- You can book a table or order takeout/delivery at STK’s website.
