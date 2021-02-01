“Bracketology” Expert Joe Lunardi Signs New Multi Year Contract with ESPN

ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi has signed a new multi year deal with the network where he’ll continue to cover College Basketball specializing in bracket analysis.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that College basketball’s leading ‘Bracketologist’ Joe Lunardi has signed a new multiyear deal with the nextork.

Lunardi is a 25-year veteran at ESPN where he’s kept fans informed with what to expect from NCAA Tournaments. His first post-season NCAA Tournament Guide debuted in 1995.

In addition to Lunardi’s contributions on ESPN.com, he provides real-time, in-season bracket analysis and updates during ESPN’s game and studio coverage.

He also contributes to SportsCenter and other ESPN shows and platforms leading up to Selection Sunday.

Last season, The Bracketology Show debuted on ESPN+, offering a deep-dive into the projected bracket each week.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Lunardi: “I’m grateful for the way ESPN has always valued and promoted Bracketology. To be a part of the greatest college basketball coverage anywhere is a genuine passion. I’ll continue to take the work seriously, but not myself. I’m just a fan who knows a little more about brackets than most.”

Tony Moss, Deputy Editor for college basketball at ESPN: "We are thrilled for the continued opportunity to work with Joe. The level of detail and preparation that goes into projecting the NCAA tournament bracket has been fascinating to watch from behind the scenes. Joe created the science of Bracketology and has turned it into an art form that is essential to our viewers and readership."

About Joe Lunardi: