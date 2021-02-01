Carthay Circle Alfresco Dining and Other Dining Options to Reopen on Feb 5th

Guests can dine outside again at the still-closed Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, as Disney Parks Blog revealed that Carthay Circle, Smokejumpers Grill, and Award Wieners are set to open once again on February 5th.

What’s Happening:

A post from the Disney Parks Blog earlier today revealed that outdoor dining at the Carthay Circle Theater, as well as Smokejumpers Grill and Award Wieners, will return to the Buena Vista Street area of Disney California Adventure on February 5th.

Due to state stay-at-home orders, the dining locations were forced to close temporarily, and all food and drink served at Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street was enforced to be consumed outside of the Disneyland Resort.

Those stay-at-home orders were lifted, allowing Downtown Disney to reopen many of its locations for outdoor dining, and now it appears those offerings that were previously reopened on Buena Vista Street will be opening once again.

Carthay Circle with its Alfresco Dining proved to be popular, as did the expanded seating areas for both Smokejumpers Grill and Award Wieners, both located just off Buena Vista Street proper in neighboring sections of the park.

Seating is spaced out and socially distanced, and is provided throughout the once bustling pathways, now turned into dining areas, of those portions of the park.