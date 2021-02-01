Check Out Some Photos From “Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs” Which Started Today

“Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs” began today and Jeremiah was there to take a look at what is happening at the February event.

Walking through Springs, you can see some art displays. This one by Cory Van Lew titled “The Great Gardner.”

This artwork was spotted near The LEGO Store by Bee Harris titled “The Village.” In all, there are four new art displays inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Soul created by emerging Black artists. Each art display reflects the artist’s interpretation of the film.

Over at Amorette's Patisserie near World of Disney, you can pick up this Soul petit cake and one inspired by Tiana from the movie The Princess and the Frog.

Over at Marketplace Co-Op and The Art of Disney, they have displays of various artists talking about their history and Disney projects they have worked on.

Also at The Art of Disney, there is a display showing the different designs you can have made for phone cases and magnets at Marketplace Co-Op featuring Tiana.

A photo stand over at B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co. is featuring the special Mardi Gras Smoked Crawdog you can now get for $11.99.

There’s a lot more going on at Disney Springs for “Celebrate Soulfully” including new jazz-inspired performances so make sure to check it all out when you’re here in February!