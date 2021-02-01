Disney Celebrates Black History Month with Demarcus Johnson, Discusses Representation in Retail

As we kick off Black History Month, Disney is using the time to celebrate the voices and contributions of their talented Cast Members.

What’s Happening:

February marks Black History Month, a time to celebrate the voices, stories and contributions of Black and African Americans. Disney is planning to recognize #BlackHistoryMonth by bringing us stories about their talented Cast Members and the important work they’re doing as Disney strives to create more diverse and inclusive experiences and products across the world. They continue to celebrate inclusivity among the cast and guests as we host a series of special events and activations.

Today, they introduce us to one of their trailblazing Cast Members, Demarcus Johnson, Assistant Manager, Public Affairs for Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. In this role, Demarcus works to help ensure thoughtful launches and authentic storytelling across a wide variety of merchandise including toys, clothing, books, console games and more.

For as long as he can remember, Demarcus has been a student of Black history. His grandmother and mother owned a school for young children in Arkansas, where Black history was a pillar of curriculum, and where he first learned the importance of Black heritage through education and stories. That experience helped shape his desire to learn more about Black history, whether it was in school or outside it and he tapped into this curiosity by delving into books, music and other literature about the Black diaspora.

Demarcus went on to become chapter president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. as an undergraduate of the University of North Texas and later take on a role as the Communications Chair for the National Black MBA Association Washington DC Chapter. During his time at Disney, he has worked on various projects related to Black and other marginalized communities, including working with cultural consultants on merchandise programs for Walt Disney Studios’ 2019 film The Lion King, where he learned more about the African diaspora.

He currently sits on the executive board for Wakanda@Disney, an employee resource group that champions business opportunities as well as professional opportunities for Black talent. As part of this team, he helps build a foster of community and advance the careers of Black cast members, while also guiding and influencing the products, games and publishing businesses to help understand the needs of Black families and fans.

Demarcus’ dedication to elevating and showcasing Black voices served as a catalyst to the pivotal role he played in helping bring Disney and Pixar’s hit movie Soul to life via a new collection of apparel and accessories.

to life via a new collection of apparel and accessories. He brought in multicultural powerhouse HUE Unlimited and together they identified four emerging Black artists from its community incubator designed for creatives by Black creatives, TONL, and worked with the teams at Disney and Pixar to lead their creative direction in crafting original inspired-by artwork. The collection features artwork designed by Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew, who each took to the canvas to capture the soul of the film and its heartfelt story of music, family, friendship and self-discovery through their own unique lens, life story and experience as diverse creatives.

What They’re Saying: