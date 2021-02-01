Gideon’s Bakehouse Has a New Limited Edition Cookie Available for the Month of February

by | Feb 1, 2021 6:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Gideon’s Bakehouse has a new cookie in town for the month of February, the Eternal Flame, and it comes in two variations plus a cake slice for a limited time.

  • Gideon’s will have special cookies each month and with February being the Valentine month, we have before us what is called the Eternal Flame.
    • “The Eternal Flame is our Velvety Five Flavor Chocolate Cookie laced with our special house-made Ancho, Cayenne, and Cinnamon Spice Mix and topped with Chocolate Covered Cherries. It's a deep chocolate flavor followed by the tingling warmth of a first kiss and sweet aftertaste of cherries. The one you've been waiting for your entire life is here, and it loves you without condition, eternally.”
  • If you think the Eternal Flame may not have enough heat for you, fear not, Gideon’s understands and there is a second limited edition cookie available that has double the heat.
    • “We are offering an Eternal Flame with double the heat alongside the regular edition for a limited time. Red sugar crystals on top of the Cookie differentiate this 2X Limited Edition.”
  • The Eternal Flame also has a cake slice (also available as a full cake at their East End Market location) for a limited time. The cake slice will only be available on the weekends.
    • “The Eternal Flame Double Frosted Cake is a 3-Layer Chocolate Cake covered in two full layers of Buttercream! The inner layer is a classic Cherry Buttercream that perfectly compliments an outer layer of rich Dark Chocolate Fudge Buttercream flavored with our Ancho, Cayenne, and Cinnamon Spice. For that added crunch, we've covered the exterior with Dark Chocolate Cookie Wafer Crumbs.”

Gideon’s Bakehouse is now officially open at Disney Springs and has seen some incredible wait times, so if you’re interested in grabbing one of these limited edition cookies or a cake slice, make sure to arrive early. The Eternal Flame will be available for the month of February with the cake slice only being available during the weekends, all while supplies last.

