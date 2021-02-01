National Geographic Has Announced “FAUCI” a Film Documentary About Dr. Anthony Fauci

National Geographic has announced a new documentary on Dr. Anthony Fauci. The film will be by directors John Hoffman and Janet Tobias and the producing team of Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus and Story Syndicate.
- The film, titled FAUCI, will offer a look into his professional career and personal life which has been under the public eye during the pandemic. The team will get exclusive access as we learn about his journey leading him to where he is today.
Synopsis:
“A world-renowned infectious disease specialist, Dr. Fauci has valiantly led the U.S. fight against every epidemic our country has faced over the past 50 years, from AIDS to SARS to Ebola, and now, COVID-19. The longest-serving public health leader in Washington, Dr. Fauci has worked under seven presidents and is revered on both sides of the aisle. He has testified before Congress — with his trademark Brooklyn accent — more than any other person in American history. Through intimate interviews, Dr. Fauci will take us on a journey through his remarkable career, with a particular focus on HIV/AIDS — from the dark years when there was no treatment and little funding to the advent of triple therapy, and his efforts to bring cutting-edge medications to sub-Saharan Africa through the development of The President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has saved more than 18 million lives since 2003.”
What They’re Saying:
- John Hoffman and Janet Tobias, Directors: “There is only one Dr. Fauci, and it is an incredible privilege to bring his inspiring, lifelong quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks, to viewers around the world. This film will be an unprecedented, intimate portrait of our nation’s greatest public servant, whose relentless pursuit of truth and devotion to science has never been more important.”
- Carolyn Bernstein, EVP scripted content and documentary films for National Geographic: “Dr. Fauci has become a household name because of COVID-19, but what people may not realize is the heroic and integral role he has played in shaping our national response to serious health crises for more than 50 years. We couldn’t ask for better partners than John, Janet, Dan and Liz to bring audiences this inside look at the man behind the legacy, and we hope his remarkable story will inspire a new generation to pursue public service with the same commitment and verve.”