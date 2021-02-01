National Geographic Has Announced “FAUCI” a Film Documentary About Dr. Anthony Fauci

National Geographic has announced a new documentary on Dr. Anthony Fauci. The film will be by directors John Hoffman and Janet Tobias and the producing team of Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus and Story Syndicate.

Synopsis:

“A world-renowned infectious disease specialist, Dr. Fauci has valiantly led the U.S. fight against every epidemic our country has faced over the past 50 years, from AIDS to SARS to Ebola, and now, COVID-19. The longest-serving public health leader in Washington, Dr. Fauci has worked under seven presidents and is revered on both sides of the aisle. He has testified before Congress — with his trademark Brooklyn accent — more than any other person in American history. Through intimate interviews, Dr. Fauci will take us on a journey through his remarkable career, with a particular focus on HIV/AIDS — from the dark years when there was no treatment and little funding to the advent of triple therapy, and his efforts to bring cutting-edge medications to sub-Saharan Africa through the development of The President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has saved more than 18 million lives since 2003.”