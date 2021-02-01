ESPN Has Announced “Why Not Us” Coming to ESPN+ February 12

ESPN has announced a new docuseries, Why Not Us: North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball, from Executive Producers Chris Paul and Stephen A. Smith.
What’s Happening:
- Why Not Us: North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball, an eight-episode docuseries has been announced by ESPN and will debut on February 12 on ESPN+.
- The series is the first project in a new collaboration between The Undefeated and ESPN+.
- You can watch the video trailer here.
Synopsis:
Why Not Us follows the NCCU men’s basketball team during the 2020-21 season, exploring the stories of pioneering head coach LeVelle Moton (himself an HBCU graduate and former star basketball player at NCCU) and his staff, as they navigate a season unlike any other and help their players achieve greatness on and off the court. Moton overcame challenges along the way to becoming one of the most accomplished, though not widely-known, coaches in college basketball. He has raised the profile of NCCU since he took over in 2009, helping it transition from Division II to Division I, and along the way become a benchmark for success in basketball at HBCUs.
What They’re Saying:
- Chris Paul, Executive Producer: “Why Not Us will spotlight the importance and uniqueness of HBCUs by chronicling the NCCU men’s basketball team and the challenges they encounter throughout a season in my home state of North Carolina. HBCUs face challenges to compete at the same level as PWIs due to lack of funding, resources and awareness. Despite the obstacles they face, Why Not Us shines a light on these amazing Black student athletes who attend HBCUs, and how these historically significant schools continue to enrich not only the Black community but our nation as a whole. It was important to tell this story with Roadside Entertainment as we have successfully partnered with them to tell a great story through Crossroads, another important documentary about inspirational Black athletes in North Carolina.”
- Stephen A. Smith, Executive Producer: “As a graduate of an HBCU – Winston-Salem State University – any issue that allows us to illuminate the great challenges that HBCU’s perpetually face, yet overcome day-after-day, is something that is going to garner my interest. After asking my coach, the late, great Clarence ‘Big House’ Gaines, what I could do for him in return for all he’s done for me, his answer was very simple: ‘Do all you can for this university, for any HBCU. Don’t let the world try and forget about it.’ This project is a step in that direction. It’s not just a project or a piece of work. It’s a mission. And I’m incredibly delighted and grateful that Chris Paul and ESPN asked me to come on board to make this happen.”
- Brian Lockhart, Vice President, ESPN Original Content and ESPN Films: “Why Not Us is exactly the right show for our audience and this cultural moment, and Chris and Stephen A. are the ideal duo to deliver it. It combines their sports passion with the incredible impact of HBCUs on Black life in America. Its authenticity is the new benchmark for the type of content we’re creating for ESPN+.”
- Kevin Merida, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated: “We are proud to bring our distinct brand of storytelling to ESPN+, and will continue to experiment and challenge convention. We are excited about the premiere of Why Not Us, and the attention this series gives to the vibrancy of HBCUs and the promise of their future.”
Why Not Us: North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball premieres February 12 on ESPN+.