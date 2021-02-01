ESPN Has Announced “Why Not Us” Coming to ESPN+ February 12

ESPN has announced a new docuseries, Why Not Us: North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball, from Executive Producers Chris Paul and Stephen A. Smith.

What’s Happening:

Synopsis:

Why Not Us follows the NCCU men’s basketball team during the 2020-21 season, exploring the stories of pioneering head coach LeVelle Moton (himself an HBCU graduate and former star basketball player at NCCU) and his staff, as they navigate a season unlike any other and help their players achieve greatness on and off the court. Moton overcame challenges along the way to becoming one of the most accomplished, though not widely-known, coaches in college basketball. He has raised the profile of NCCU since he took over in 2009, helping it transition from Division II to Division I, and along the way become a benchmark for success in basketball at HBCUs.