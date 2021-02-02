Disney+ Announces Slew of Content Available for Service’s Singapore Debut

Ahead of the launch of Disney+ in Singapore, the streaming service has announced a slew of content that will debut with the service when it hits the market on February 23rd, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- The service will immediately be available in the country via Smart TVs, mobile devices and also integrated into devices and broadband through the media provider StarHub, priced at S$11.98 ($9.00) per month.
- Disney+ in Singapore is set to launch with 500 films, and over 1,500 episodes of shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, National Geographic, and Pixar. Content that is more familiar to those in the US as being on Hulu, like products from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, and 20th Television, along with Touchstone, will be part of the “sixth brand,” Star, on Singapore’s Disney+.
- Many of the titles that were mentioned as coming soon to the service were the same ones that we heard at the recent Walt Disney Company Investor’s Day, and include:
- From Marvel:
- Loki
- What If?
- MoonKnight
- Hawkeye
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- From Pixar:
- SparkShorts
- Inside Pixar
- Pixar Popcorn
- Dug Days
- Win or Lose
- From Walt Disney Animation Studios:
- Baymax
- Peter Pan & Wendy
- Tiana
- From National Geographic:
- The Right Stuff
- Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
- From Star Wars:
- The Mandalorian
- Rangers of the New Republic
- Andor
- The Bad Batch
- And on Star, complete with parental controls perfect for Singapore’s conservative social culture that Disney emphasized:
- Grey’s Anatomy
- The X Files
- Criminal Minds
- Prison Break
- Lost
- From Marvel:
- Along with the debut in Singapore, Disney+ is also set to launch Star as an add-on to the existing Disney+ service the same day in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.