Sneak Peek! “it’s a small world” Disney Parks Wishables Coming Tomorrow to shopDisney

Happy Wishables Wednesday! Well, almost! shopDisney has given fans a sneak peek at the new releases coming tomorrow that are themed to the happiest cruise that ever sailed. That’s right folks, we’re talking about “it’s a small world.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The February Disney Parks Wishables celebrate one of Disney’s most iconic and beloved attractions, “it’s a small world.”

The collection of micro plush will be available on shopDisney starting on Wednesday, February 3rd. shopDisney shared the news on Twitter

“Tomorrow we're celebrating laughter, tears, hope, fears, and getting that song stuck in your head for over 50 years with it's a small world Wishables.”

Each series release consists of four mystery plush, an occasional mystery chase variants, and one standalone plush. It’s not clear if these are all of the plush or if Disney will surprise fans with additional characters tomorrow.

In the meantime, we’re excited for this new series that showcases some of the characters spotted throughout the ride: Penguin wearing Sombrero Pink Hippo Kangaroo with Baby in pouch Winking Hippo Smiling Clock Cactus with Guitar

Disney Parks Wishables sell for $9.99 each.

Specific designs cannot be requested for mystery Wishables. Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

More Disney Parks Wishables: