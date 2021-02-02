“Soul” To Be Released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on March 23rd

by | Feb 2, 2021 8:06 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Making its debut on Disney+ over Christmas, Disney and Pixar’s Soul was a hit, even becoming one of AFI’s 10 Best Films of 2020, and now it will soon be available in a physical format on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on March 23rd.

What’s Happening:

  • Directed by Academy Award winner Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up), co-directed by Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short Lou), Disney and Pixar’s Soul will be available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 23.
  • The digital and physical releases of Soul will include exclusive, never-before-seen deleted scenes and audio commentary by Pete Docter, Kemp Powers and Dana Murray. Additionally, fans can find the film packaged as a collectible SteelBook at Best Buy and packaged with a limited-edition gallery book at Target.
  • Honored as a recipient of the American Film Institute’s Movie of the Year Award and winner of the National Board of Review’s Best Animated Feature in addition to being included on its Top Films list, Soul is “an animated film fit for all ages,” (Jazzie Belle, Vibe.com) loved by critics and audiences alike. Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, add Soul to your Disney and Pixar collection on Movies Anywhere and buy it on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 23.
  • Disney and Pixar’s Soul Bonus Features:
    • Deleted Scenes:
      • Introduction – Writer Mike Jones and story supervisor Kristen Lester introduce the Soul deleted scenes.
      • Mentor Orientation – Joe sneaks into the You Seminar Mentor Program orientation, trying to figure out how on earth he can get back to … Earth.
      • Clubhouse Forgery – Joe follows 22 into her “secret lair” as she reluctantly agrees to help him find his way back to Earth.
      • Home Lessons – Stuck inside Joe’s body, 22 clumsily attempts to help the downstairs neighbor.
      • Living the Dream – Joe has a heart-to-heart with 22 about her fear of living on Earth, then tries to make his way back home via a dream portal.
      • Press Shot – Joe, stuck in a cat’s body, and 22, stuck in Joe’s body, take the subway to the jazz club for a publicity photography session.
      • Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.
    • Not Your Average Joe – See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar’s first film to feature a Black leading character.
    • Astral Taffy – Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters in the world of “Soul.”
    • Pretty Deep for a Cartoon – The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as where does a newborn’s personality come from, what’s the meaning of life, and more!
    • Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul – Explore the movie’s different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe’s journey.
    • Soul, Improvised – See how the Pixar Systems team and “Soul”’s crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Jazz Greats – Giants of the jazz world who consulted on “Soul” share their passion and hard-won wisdom about what music is and does for us all.
  • Bonus features may vary by retailer and product.
  • Disney and Pixar’s Soul introduces Joe, who lands the gig of his life at the best jazz club in town. But one misstep lands Joe in a fantastical place: The Great Before. There, he teams up with soul 22, and together they find the answers to some of life’s biggest questions.
  • Voice Cast:                            
    • Jamie Foxx as the voice of Joe Gardner
    • Tina Fey as the voice of 22
    • Phylicia Rashad as the voice of Libba
    • Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson as the voice of Curley
    • Angela Bassett as the voice of Dorothea
    • Daveed Diggs as the voice of Paul
    • Graham Norton as the voice of Moonwind
    • Rachel House as the voice of Terry
    • Alice Braga as the voice of Counselor Jerry
    • Richard Ayoade as the voice of Counselor Jerry
    • Wes Studi as the voice of Counselor Jerry
    • Fortune Feimster as the voice of Counselor Jerry
    • Zenobia Shroff as the voice of Counselor Jerry
    • Donnell Rawlings as the voice of Dez
    • June Squibb as the voice of Gerel

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed