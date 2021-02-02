“Soul” To Be Released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on March 23rd

Making its debut on Disney+ over Christmas, Disney and Pixar’s Soul was a hit, even becoming one of AFI’s 10 Best Films of 2020, and now it will soon be available in a physical format on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on March 23rd.

What’s Happening: