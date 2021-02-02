Veteran Stage and Screen Performer, and Voice of Hercules’ Adoptive Father, Hal Holbrook, Passes Away at 95

Hal Holbrook, widely known for a long running on-stage performance of Mark Twain in a one man show that has been seen worldwide, but also a few Disney roles under his belt, has passed away at the age of 95.
- While known for his onstage performance of the prominent author, Holbrook had a lengthy career as an actor, more recently in films like Lincoln, and Into the Wild, and made numerous appearances on television shows like Grey’s Anatomy, and Sons of Anarchy, where he played the role of Nate Madock.
- Disney Fans may remember him from an appearance in an entry of The Magical World of Disney dating back to 1970, The Wacky Zoo of Morgan City. He portrayed the character of Mitch Collins, an accountant assigned by the mayor to the task of running a zoo that is slated to be replaced by an art museum, but his son’s enthusiasm for the zoo convinces Collins to turn the Zoo around and foil the mayor’s plans.
- Holbrook also provided the voice of Mayday in the 2014 sequel to the Disneytoon Studios film Planes, Planes: Fire and Rescue. Mayday has been Propwash Junction’s fire and rescue truck….forever. He’s always ready to go but he’s lost a little speed over the years.
- In terms of Disney however, Holbrook would most likely be recognized as the voice of Amphitryon in 1997’s Hercules, the 35th feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Amphitryon was the adoptive father of the titular character after he was kidnapped from Mount Olympus from his real parents by Pain and Panic. After Hercules and Amphitryon head back into the city after running errands, it is decided that they must tell him he is not their son and how they found him, and an accomplished actor like Holbrook was perfect for the job.
- Holbrook is survived by his children as well as two stepdaughters, Ginna Carter and Mary Dixie Carter; two grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.