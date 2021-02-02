Veteran Stage and Screen Performer, and Voice of Hercules’ Adoptive Father, Hal Holbrook, Passes Away at 95

Hal Holbrook, widely known for a long running on-stage performance of Mark Twain in a one man show that has been seen worldwide, but also a few Disney roles under his belt, has passed away at the age of 95.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Hal Holbrook, who is more widely known for his onstage roles including the portrayal of Mark Twain in a one-man show seen worldwide, has passed away at the age of 95.

While known for his onstage performance of the prominent author, Holbrook had a lengthy career as an actor, more recently in films like Lincoln , and Into the Wild , and made numerous appearances on television shows like Grey’s Anatomy , and Sons of Anarchy , where he played the role of Nate Madock.

, and , and made numerous appearances on television shows like , and , where he played the role of Nate Madock. Disney Fans may remember him from an appearance in an entry of The Magical World of Disney dating back to 1970, The Wacky Zoo of Morgan City. He portrayed the character of Mitch Collins, an accountant assigned by the mayor to the task of running a zoo that is slated to be replaced by an art museum, but his son’s enthusiasm for the zoo convinces Collins to turn the Zoo around and foil the mayor’s plans.