Disney Has Released New Amazon Kids+ Voice Skills, Disney “Frozen” Sing! and “Star Wars” C-3PO Translates

Disney has released two new Amazon Kids+ voice skills, Disney Frozen Sing! and Star Wars: C-3PO Translates. The voice skills are part of the Amazon Kids+ subscription.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced two new Amazon Kids+ voice skills adding to the growing list of Disney-themed voice skills available to those with an Amazon Kids+ subscription.

In Disney Frozen Sing! kids can choose from over 10 songs from Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2

Sing! kids can choose from over 10 songs from Disney’s and In Star Wars : C-3PO Translates, C-3PO and SD-89 will teach kids key phrases in Shyriiwook and Droidspeak. You can then speak to characters, like Chewbacca, R2-D2, BB-8, and more in their native language.

: C-3PO Translates, C-3PO and SD-89 will teach kids key phrases in Shyriiwook and Droidspeak. You can then speak to characters, like Chewbacca, R2-D2, BB-8, and more in their native language. Disney has released numerous Alexa Skills including Disney Princess Playtime, Marvel’s Project M.I.N.D., Disney Personality Quiz, and a lot more you can check out here

An Amazon Kids+ subscription is $2.99 a month and can be used on compatible Amazon Echo devices.