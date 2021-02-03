Disneyland Paris Continues Refurbishment Projects While Parks Are Closed

by | Feb 3, 2021 11:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

As Disneyland Paris is still closed, with plans to reopen on April 2nd, the resort is using this time to work on refurbishments at attractions, hotels, dining and other offerings within.

What’s Happening:

  • Although Disneyland Paris is temporarily closed until April 2, several Cast Members known as “The Magic Keepers” are currently preparing our Disney Parks and Disney Hotels to be more magical than ever when they return. The resort has shared a look at the ongoing refurbishment work underway, in addition to exciting new projects coming to the resort such as a new Cars-themed attraction, Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and Avengers Campus.

  • The massive restoration of one of Guests’ favorite attractions, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, continues! The program includes re-painting, modernizing both the interior and exterior lighting effects, adding LED lighting throughout the attraction, replacing interactive targets, waterproofing the façades and roof, and creating a new graphic design for the entrance.

  • The dark ride inspired by Walt Disney's first animated classic is being refurbished as well, with updates for all blacklight projectors which will provide an even more exciting visual experience for Guests. The painters are also freshening up all of the attraction scenes and paying special attention to the Seven Dwarfs to really make these fan-favorite characters stand out. The attraction next door, Les Voyages de Pinocchio, will also be repainted!
  • An adventure with Indiana Jones is bound to shake things up! Maintenance teams are always working to improve the Guest experience, this time by changing the mechanical ascent of the attraction. They’re integrating a change in technology that will make the ascent of the ride vehicle and the adventure even more comfortable for Guests.

  • The Magic Keepers are also refurbishing the large fountain located at the entrance of “it’s a small world”, making sure that it is in excellent shape to greet guests again soon.
  • After 28 years as the place where Guests take iconic photos in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, the wooden gazebo located in the heart of Town Square will be replaced by an identically designed structure, created out of a durable resin material to ensure this beloved location is picture perfect for many days to come.

  • All of the flooring at the Front Lot will have been refurbished and skid-free, on time for the resort to greet guests once again!
  • At Disney's Sequoia Lodge, the façade renovations on various hotel buildings continues, while at neighboring Disney's Newport Bay Club, new landscaping and a new ground has been created for the hotel entrance located on the Disney Lake side. Its iconic lighthouse has also been completely refurbished!

 

  • New themed parasols with hues from the restaurant have been installed on a few outdoor terraces like Casey's Corner and Au Chalet de la Marionnette! This will give guests a chance to enjoy outdoor dining and the ambiance of the park with protection from the sun when the beautiful spring days arrive!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
