Disney fans looking to refine their professional business skills can learn from the best, Disney! The company’s professional training programs offered through Disney Institute give individuals and groups a glimpse at how the company makes their magic. And today, Disney Institute is taking audiences behind the scenes to see where they create their new online courses.
What’s Happening:
- Late last year, Disney Institute began offering their professional development courses to guests virtually.
- Previously only available as in-person classes at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, Disney has transformed their program into an interactive five-hour virtual experience.
- Today, Disney is taking fans behind-the-scenes to show where they make the “professional development magic!”
- In this short video, Disney Institute Engagement Manager, Becki Drum, gives audiences a look at the place where the weekly online live courses are produced. Take a look:
Online Live Courses:
- Anyone who’s ever been to Disney knows there’s something special about the parks and resorts. But what about beyond the vacation destinations? What makes Disney itself such a revered company?
- Business professionals looking to refine their skills and entire organizations can gain insights and develop top notch service through the Disney Institute courses.
- Each session includes a presentation led by official Disney Institute facilitators which include discussions of key concepts, videos and activities that offer behind-the-scenes looks at Disney operational best practices.
- Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in small-group breakout sessions and activities with other professionals.
- Those interested in learning more about the courses including topics, pricing and more can visit the Disney Institute website or click on the links below:
- Each Online Live Course is broadcast in real time via videoconference technology from the Disney Institute Studio located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
- Programs are available to Individuals located in the U.S. and Canada, as well as other live presentations for private groups and organizations around the world.