Go Behind the Scenes at Disney Institute to See Where Online Professional Courses are Produced

Disney fans looking to refine their professional business skills can learn from the best, Disney! The company’s professional training programs offered through Disney Institute give individuals and groups a glimpse at how the company makes their magic. And today, Disney Institute is taking audiences behind the scenes to see where they create their new online courses.

What’s Happening:

Late last year, Disney Institute

Previously only available as in-person classes at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, Disney has transformed their program into an interactive five-hour virtual experience.

Today, Disney is taking fans behind-the-scenes

In this short video, Disney Institute Engagement Manager, Becki Drum, gives audiences a look at the place where the weekly online live courses are produced. Take a look:

Online Live Courses: